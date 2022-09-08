FIRST PUBLISHED JULY 6, 2017:
In the past 150 years, there have been no less than 11 royal visits to Ballarat.
But it would be a close call between the glamorous Princess Diana, the young Queen Elizabeth II, and the adored Queen Mother as to who was the most popular.
When the Queen visited in March 1954, Ballarat's Begonia Festival was in full swing and the whole town came out to welcome its new regent.
The Courier's headline provides a snapshot of her visit in what was to become a trademark of most royal tours of the town: Begonias provide a thrill to the Queen.
But the stories also give away some more entertaining information which highlight the newspaper formalities of the 50s era.
The Queen, officially welcomed by then mayor Cr Cutts, replied in a light, firm voice, while the air rang with the voices of 10,000 children. Her royal highness even stopped to give a policeman a smile.
However, even royalty is not immune to the hazards of nature. Dust in her eye as Queen leaves train read one headline while the press pack was scolded for pushing too close to Her Majesty Press problem screamed The Courier's headline.
Four years later, the Queen Mother charmed Ballarat with a smile to remember when she visited on March 3, 1958.
The local population of 45,000 swelled to more than 120,000 by visitors from all parts of the state, The Courier reported.
Indeed, 600 patients lined up outside the Queen Elizabeth Centre to get a glimpse of the much- loved former Queen who told then mayor Cr Chisholm the drive through Ballarat had enchanted her before she, too, toured Ballarat's begonia display.
With both the Queen and Queen Mothers visits, The Courier ran several pages of stories and photographs.
But it was the April 1983 visit of the fairy tale princess, Diana, which prompted a special souvenir edition.
It was a royal day of days full of golden moments for Ballarat, trumpeted the headlines.
Massive crowds lined the streets as Diana and Prince Charles toured the CBD by foot and then travelling Sturt Street slowly by car, waving to people as they went.
However, it was a visit to Sovereign Hill where they received a handcrafted teething aid for the then baby Princess William that provided much amusement.
The royal couple was arrested by trooper Dave Evans for causing the abandonment of commerce and claims at Sovereign Hill, read The Courier, accompanied by a photograph of a giggling Princess Diana and a highly amused Prince Charles being accosted by one of the parks famous redcoats.
But, in a sign of the times, it was Princess Dianas elegant, 80s style turquoise and white outfit that probably received the most publicity as Ballarat got its first glimpse of the very stylish Peoples Princess.
In vast contrast, the May 14, 1901 visit by the then Prince George and Princess Mary (later King George V and Queen Mary) was much more low-key, with hand-drawn sketches of the pair adorning The Couriers front page.
While newspaper photography was still a developing art at the turn of the century, a very deft artist was obviously on hand to capture the royal couples likeness for print.
The headlines, staggered vertically down the page, summed up the royal visit in large print: The Royal Visit Duke and Duchess in Ballarat, Magnificent popular reception, The royal procession viewed by many thousands, Foundation stone laid by the Duke.
In June 1920, when the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward (later the Duke of Windsor following his controversial abdication to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson) visited, it caused a local royalist poet to wax lyrical.
Here comes the King to be
A welcome to the prince,
Wave the flag of England,
The strong hope of our liberty,
Greet we in cheers of triumph,
Our Prince from oer the sea.
Ballarats first royal visit was only mere months after The Courier started printing in June 1867 when Prince Alfred, the Duke of Edinburgh, travelled through the town on December 9, 1867. During that same tour, the royal was infamously shot at by former Clunes-based Irishman, Henry James O'Farrell.
He was followed by his nephews, the Duke of Clarence, Prince Albert, who was once suspected of being Jack the Ripper, and the Duke of York, Prince George, on June 29, 1881.
Prince George (who later became King George V) returned with his Princess Mary in 1901, his eldest son Prince Edward followed in 1920 and his second son George (who became King George VI after his older brothers abdication) and his duchess Elizabeth, best known as the Queen Mother, arrived on April 29, 1927.
On November 1, 1934, Prince Henry, the younger brother of George and Edward, visited, returning on December 6, 1945, with his wife, Alice, who was renowned for once smuggling herself into Afghanistan dressed as an Afghan and for living to the ripe old age of 102.
Queen Elizabeth II followed in 1954 and the Queen Mother in 1958 but Ballarat was to experience a long wait until the next royal visit, partly explaining the fervour that greeted Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1983.
It was another 11 years before the final royal visit, with the Queens youngest son, Prince Edward, arriving in March 1994 as the International Scout Jamboree patron, with scouts from all over the world temporarily turning Ballarats Victoria Park into a mini tent city.
