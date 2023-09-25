The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Best mates Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry share their journey to AFL stardom

By Ben Hopkins
Updated September 25 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Courier journalist Ben Hopkins interviewed Rebels graduates and Brisbane Lions duo Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry ahead of the 2019 AFL premiership season, in which the Lions were set to play at Ballarat's Mars Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.