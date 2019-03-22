Traffic is predicted to treble on Mair Street, as Ballarat's growth continues to explode.
The thoroughfare will eventually have double lanes for its entire length from Dawson Street to Humffray Street, and all present median car parks will be removed, according to a VicRoads proposal.
Parallel car parks will replace existing angled car parks, but 20 new car parks will be created at vacant land leased near Mair and Grenville Streets.
Traffic lights will be installed at Dawson and Grenville Streets to replace roundabouts, which will create a set of seven traffic lights in a row on Mair Street.
VicRoads is also committing to installing separated bike lanes along the entire street, including a new off-street two-way bike lane from Ballarat train station to Grenville Street, joining the Yarrowee Creek trail and the Davis Street tunnel.
This is promising, according to Ballarat Bicycle Users Group spokesperson Matt Briody, but more should be done.
"Many people will see the creation of a painted bike lane as an improvement, but what we know is that this kind of infrastructure won't actually encourage many more people to ride," he said.
"To encourage people of all ages and all levels of experience, we need the bike paths to be separated from traffic. It's very disappointing that they've only found space for that on one side of one block of Mair Street.
"A lot of the plans we have seen have the good intention of getting people into the CBD, but if the CBD itself is dangerous or complicated to navigate by bike, you just won't see the increased numbers we're all hoping for."
Commerce Ballarat chairman Nick Thurlbeck said he supports more bike lanes in Ballarat, especially as more workers to be based in the CBD when the GovHub project is completed.
"The workers within the CBD, if they've got the ability to park and commute in, it's less cars in the centre of town, which frees up parking for visitors and those that want to come and do business with local traders," he said, adding making traffic on Mair Street more free-flowing will help other areas of the CBD, including Sturt Street.
The dual lane treatment will also be beneficial in the long-term, but he urged people to continue visiting businesses on the street during construction work.
"Everyone needs to be incredibly mindful of the impact to traders while works are being undertaken," he said.
The resurfacing work continues at the Mair and Humffray Street intersection on Monday night, which will be closed until 7am Tuesday, before night works begin for the rest of the week between Doveton and Armstrong streets, when the median car parks and trees will be removed.
