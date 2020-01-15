news, latest-news,

Mt Clear lines up on day one of the Central Highlands cricket region's 15th twenty20 club championships on Sunday. Ballarat, Gisborne, Castlemaine, Grampians and Maryborough cricket associations will be represented in the men's division. The Mounties qualified by taking out the BCA's twenty20 competition last season - defeating East Ballarat in the final Quarter final: Muckleford (Castlemaine) v St Andrew's (Grampians) at Hepburn Recreation Reserve, 11am Semi-final: Gisborne (Gisborne) v Clunes (Maryborough) at Cricket Willow, noon; Mt Clear v winner of Muckleford v St Andrew's at Cricket Willow, 3pm The final will be contested at Cricket Willow, Shepherds Flat, on the Australia Day public holiday on Monday, January 27. The region has also introduced a women's division this season. Ballarat meets Sunbury (Gisborne) to decide the title on the same day. The women's final will be at noon and men's at 3pm.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/5732d947-e680-4d85-a1fd-ed1db844a405.jpg/r1325_477_5459_2813_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg