Ballarat teenager Kento Dobell will embark on the experience of a lifetime this weekend when he takes part in the ICC under-19 Cricket World Cup. The the 16-year-old fast bowler will suit up for Japan at the tournament, which got underway South Africa on Friday. The Japanese-born player will play his first match on Saturday when Japan takes on New Zealand in its group A clash. It will be the first of many tough matches for Japan, which will also play against India and Sri Lanka. But anything is possible for the Brown Hill player, as he learned in June last year when his Japanese team qualified for the world cup under extraordinary circumstances. READ MORE: BALLARAT'S KENTO DOBELL QUALIFIES FOR ICC UNDER-19 CRICKET WORLD CUP IN BIZARRE FASHION READ MORE: RED CAP YOUNGSTER KENTO DOBELL SELECTED TO REPRESENT JAPAN IN WORLD CUP QUALIFIER Japan had been set to playoff against Papua New Guinea in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. But Papua New Guinea was forced to forfeit the match after it suspended 11 players before the match for shoplifting. As a result Japan was named winner of the match and Dobell and his teammates gifted a spot in South Africa. Unsurprisingly, Dobell said at the time it had come as a huge shock. "We thought the game had been called off because of the weather at first, then they told us it was due to suspension. "We were of course really happy to win, but it was a bit disappointing also," he said. Dobell will play four group matches for Japan which will take play between January 17 and 23. Should they win enough, they will advance to the quarter finals.

