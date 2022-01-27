news, latest-news,

VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Thursday, January 27 NEW CASES: 13,755 (up from 13,507 yesterday) DEATHS: 15 (down from 35 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 119,153 (down from 139,562 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 1057 (down from 1,089 yesterday) IN ICU: 117 (up from 113 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 40 (same as 40 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 13,755 new COVID-19 infections and 15 people have died with the virus. The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Thursday, include 6130 from PCR tests and 7625 from rapid antigen tests. It brings the total number of active cases in the state to 119,153. Hospitalisations with COVID-19 have fallen by 32, with 1057 patients in the state's hospitals. There are 117 people in intensive care, an increase of four, with 40 of those on a ventilator. The number of Victorians aged over 18 who have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster has risen to 35 per cent, after 16,979 doses were given at state-run hubs on Wednesday. In Ballarat, the number of active cases continues to trend downwards, according to yesterday's figures. Today's figures will be released later today. There were 106 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, while the number of active cases fell to 792. The number of active cases peaked at 1118 on January 17. However, rapid tests do not count in location data, so the true Ballarat numbers are certain to be higher. Meanwhile, state, territory and federal leaders will discuss the capacity of Australia's health system following one of the country's deadliest pandemic days. The capacity of the country's health system, an update on the vaccine rollout and supply chain issues will be on the table at Thursday's national cabinet with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, premiers and chief ministers. Slightly more than 93 per cent of Australians aged 16-plus are double-dosed, while only about 75 per cent of Indigenous people aged 16 and older have had two doses. Labor's Indigenous Australians spokeswoman Linda Burney will use the resumption of federal parliament in February to demand transparency about first doses for under-12s as well as a breakdown of adult booster rates. "The government should be reporting Indigeneity in the five-to-11 group, it doesn't make any sense that they're not," she told AAP. "We need to know what the vaccination rates are for our very young people. And it's just remarkable to me and to many Aboriginal people that those those rates are not being reported." Federal data shows about 33 per cent of all Australian children between the ages of five and 11 have received a first dose. Nearly 76 per cent of the overall 12-to-15 age cohort is double-dosed. In comparison, about 64 per cent of Indigenous children aged between 12 and 15 have received at least one dose. More than seven million adults have received a third dose, but the federal government's daily vaccination tally does not show a breakdown for Indigenous people. - with AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg