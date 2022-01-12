news, latest-news,

Time trial superstars Rohan Dennis and Luke Durbridge will be riding in Ballarat on Wednesday to get their hands back on the national cycling title they have dominated over the past decade. They headline the elite men's line-up in the time trial on the opening day of the Fed Uni AusCycling Road National Championships. Unfortunately reigning champion Lucas Plapp is not able to compete, having been forced into isolation owing to COVID19 protocols. He will be able to contest Sunday's road race at Buninyong though. Dennis and Durbridge have each won national titles in the discipline at under-19, under-23 and elite levels. Dennis won three elite men's titles in a row from 2016. The pinnacle of his career came with victories in the 2018 and 2019 world championships. The now 31-year-old from Adelaide, who claimed the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, will be making his first appearance in the colours of his new WorldTour professional team Jumbo-Visma in Ballarat. Even with the presence of Dennis, Durbridge from Western Australia has been the dominant force in time trials at the nationals. He went back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and repeated the effort after wresting the top of the podium back from Dennis in 2019 and 2020. The 30-year-old will again ensure the Australian-owned Team BikeExchange is prominent at the nationals. Grace Brown is the stand-out name in the elite women's field on Wednesday. Brown, of Camperdown, won the time trial championship in 2019 after Katrin Garfoot had won three in row and before youngster Sarah Gigante burst onto the scene to win 2020 and 2021 - also completing a hattrick of under-23 titles along the way. Gigante is a notable absentee this year, which re-opens the door for Brown and other hopefuls. The time trials, based at the Federation University Mt Helen campus, take up the first two days of the five-day championships, leading into the criteriums in Ballarat CBD on Friday and road races at Buninyong on Saturday and Sunday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/9e3b2d76-724f-4e8e-8f7b-d6c73298b462.JPG/r12_55_4916_2826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg