Racing wrap: king of the picnics, All Star Mile targeted, apprentice flying

Ballarat trainer Anthony Cosgriff has the form horse of the picnic circuit. Fleet Dreams secured his third win in his past four starts in the Healesville Cup, 1650m, on Saturday. The four-year-old is racing in the form of his life, with his career standings at four victories. Cosgriff is no stranger to success at picnic meetings and the move to take Fleet Dreams in this direction has worked a treat. He scored at Woolamai on November 27 and then backed it up at Balnarring a week later. He took a second at Woolamai to Healesville and for the first time combined with jockey Leigh Taylor. Fleet Dreams has kept the run of the stable going after the deeds of the handy gelding Fournaise in November. Fournaise has always shown ability and he put it together for Cosgriff with back-to-back wins for his big group of owners. The five-year-old showed his versatility by scoring on a good3 track in Ballarat and then a heavy8 at Kyneton for a fifth career success. BALLARAT trainer Mitch Freedman has nominated Spirit Of Gaylard for The All Star Mile at Flemington on Saturday, March 19. A three-year-old, Spirit Of Gaylard has a strong sentimental connection having been named in memory of racing identity and television presenter Rob Gaylard. Ten starters in the 15-strong field will be voted into the field by the public. Spirit Of Gaylard has two wins in four starts. The All Star Mile has attracted 77 nominations. ALANA Kelly has reduced her metropolitan claim to 2kg after a double at Caulfield on Saturday. The Ballarat apprentice jockey scored on In The Boat ($2.70 favourite) for Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith in the Mark O'Sullivan Handicap, 1100m, and Open Minded ($5) for Anthony and Sam Freedman in the Cameron Rose Handicap, 1400m. The 22-year-old, who had her first race ride in 2018, has now had 116 wins. Her 20 metro wins include seven in South Australia.

