Students creating podcast to educate community on dangerous animals

A team of students is working to educate the community about dangerous animals to reduce fear and respect for animals and their boundaries. Mount Rowan Secondary College students Logan Sander, Noah Miles, Matthew Vutt and William Bibby are creating a podcast with each episode focusing on different animals. "We are trying to make a podcast to teach people not to fear dangerous animals but to respect them and their boundaries," William said. "We want people to know what to do when they come across them. The issue has become really big with people killing animals out of fear. "Most snakes are extremely shy and will clear out of the way. A lot of people have an unnecessary fear of these animals." RELATED COVERAGE: Students' working to help elderly people with technology skills Sharks and snakes are two of the animals forming part of the podcast series. The team has worked together to research and write a script, targeting the podcast at a general audience. "It is mainly to educate parents for them to teach their kids not to fear the animals," William said. "The main reason kids fear them is because their parents do." RELATED COVERAGE: Letter writing program grows connections across generations The team came up with the project idea during the Crazy Ideas College program run at their school in 2021. The program encourages students to identify a real life issue they are passionate about, come up with solutions and bring them to life. Matthew said he had learnt about working as a team and letting each team member talk freely while working on the project. William said it was a great opportunity to work on a project of their choice. Other student projects through the Crazy Ideas College program include to improve mental health and well-being support at schools and to create a weekend of events for LGBTIQ+ youth. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/46724bc3-8323-423a-b5fc-c8dbe96a4b4c.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg