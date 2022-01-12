news, latest-news,

Perth Lynx will play another three WNBL games in Ballarat as part of its month-long stay in the city. The West Australians were originally scheduled to have three "home" games at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre, now known as Selkirk Stadium, but this has been expanded as part of ongoing changes to the WNBL season fixture owing to COVID-19 issues. Lynx played their first game since arriving in Victoria in Ballarat on Wednesday night - defeating Southside Flyers 83-79 in overtime. Lynx led for only a short while in regulation time, in the first and third quarters, before Darcee Garbin tied the game up at 77-all with a three-point jump shot with 10 seconds to play. Baskets were hard to come by in overtime - Southside managed just one from the field in the additional five minutes - and it was ultimately Lauren Scherf who gave Lynx the lead. US import Marina Mabrey then sunk four free-throws to clinch the victory. Scherf and Mabrey led the scoring for Perth with 23 each, while Sami Whitcomb finished with 17. Mabrey also led the game with six assists and Gabin had six blocks - the best for the night. Sarah Blicavs was Southside's best offensively with 21 points. It was Lynx's only second game of the season - and first win - after not playing in the opening month and then having two round seven fixtures postponed. Lynx was originally to have its next encounter with Townsville Fire at BSEC on Sunday, but this has been postponed. They now travel to Canberra to play UC Capitals on Friday night and then meet Melbourne Boomers in Ballarat on Monday night in a tightened schedule. This will be the first of three WNBL games at BSEC in five days. UC Capitals play Perth on Wednesday and Southside Flyers on the Friday. Wednesday night's game in Ballarat launched the WNBL's "Reach Out" round. The league is aiming to raise mental health awareness and encourage people to reach out in times of need. Supported by Lifeline, Beyond Blue, Headspace Ballarat, Kids Helpline and Reach Out Australia, the WNBL is aiming to shine a light on continuing the conversation that it is okay to not be okay and use the round as a reminder to check in regularly with loved ones and friends.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/5343b05c-3ba5-43ab-9f70-4c4858d5ba44.jpg/r0_214_4745_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg