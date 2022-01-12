news, latest-news, wanted, police, crimestoppers, ballarat crime

Ballarat police have released photos of two people who are wanted on warrants, in the hopes someone may know where they are. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court issued a warrant for Ashley Carter on April 19, 2021 in relation to unlicensed driving, failing to stop on police direction and other driving matters. IN OTHER NEWS: Scott Loveless is also wanted for assault and theft related matters. A warrant was issued for his arrest on December 9, 2021. Both Ashley and Scott are known to frequent the Ballarat area. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au with the reference WarrantWednesday - Ballarat Eyewatch 12-01-2021. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

