Man allegedly menaced officers before doing burnouts in front of town's police station

A Creswick man has been sentenced for doing burnouts in front of the town's police station after allegedly menacing officers. Cameron James Hudson, 46, breached bail conditions not to drive and not to attend the police station without a parent when he did burnouts on the grass in front twice on the evening of December 30, 2021. Police officers were doing a welfare check on Hudson on January 7, 2022 when they heard a car engine running in his rear yard. Hudson noticed police, jumped into the drivers' seat and attempted to drive down the driveway, but it was blocked by the police vehicle. He drove back into the rear yard and reversed through a farm gate and drove through the bush on dirt tracks to get away from police. Hudson returned to his home later in the evening and police members entered the house, finding Hudson asleep and a large samurai sword in a sheath next to his bed. OTHER COURT NEWS: Centrelink manager spat on while trying to help angry customer Police said he had offended directly in front of police members and had driven carelessly and recklessly. He was arrested and faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for sentencing. Defence lawyer Adrian Paull said Hudson had significant mental health issues and was linked in with Ballarat mental health services. A community corrections order report said Hudson was a high risk of re-offending. Magistrate Mark Stratmann said it was important Hudson continued to engage with mental health services or it was more likely than not he would end up back in court. Hudson's drivers' licence was cancelled for two years. He was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with conditions he complete 50 hours of community work, undergo assessment and treatment for drug use and and mental health issues. Hudson pleaded guilty to breaching bail conditions, causing a car to lose traction, driving an unregistered car, careless driving and possessing a weapon. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

