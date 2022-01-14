Plans for a new $4.5 million Daylesford tourist accommodation facility revealed

news, latest-news,

A new tourist accommodation facility is on the cards for Daylesford, a sign that the region's visitor economy outlook remains positive despite challenges throughout the coronavirus pandemic. A planning permit application has been submitted to Hepburn Shire Council for the demolition of buildings and the construction of a group tourist accommodation facility at 40-42 Vincent Street North. The estimated $4.5 million development will create 15 one bedroom accommodation suites with kitchenette facilities, spanning across two residential blocks totalling 1700 square metres. Project plans reveal intentions to provide six single-bedroom suites as staff accommodation on site to address housing affordability and availability issues in the Daylesford area. The applicant said there were operational issues with retaining and accommodation staff in a tourist town where most private dwelling accommodation is priced out of the market on sites like AirBnB and Stayz. "My client would like staff to stay and work longer but the nature of the hospitality industry is that there is a level of high level of staff turnover," the applicant said. "A key business constraint for our client has been to attract and retain good staff to this part of regional Victoria." The planning application is made by Spectrum Planning Solutions on behalf of Me and Him Daylesford Pty Ltd. It reveals eighteen car parking spaces will be provided on site, with four electric vehicle charging points and 11 e-bike charging points. There will also be solar panels installed and 44 per cent of the site is proposed to be used for garden areas, with plans to remove existing non-native vegetation. The accommodation will be provided in two wings in a reverse L-shape on the corner lot, between Vincent Street North and Trimble Street. The building will feature timber cladding, timber balconies, exposed black steel and black or dark grey roofing, with a maximum building height of 9.1 metres. "The majority of the built form is located to the rear of the land to ensure open character between Hepburn Springs and Daylesford is maintained," the planning application states. Vincent Street North is the main access between Daylesford and Hepburn Springs. The land is located approximately one kilometre north of the Daylesford activity centre. The site is surrounded mainly by residential properties. The planning application is currently on exhibition for public viewing and council is not expected to make a decision before January 31.

