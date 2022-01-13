coronavirus,

While Ballarat businesses have been affected by staff shortages and newly reimposed density restrictions, some are also feeling the brunt of a hidden impact of the Omicron variant's rapid spread. As Victoria records daily case numbers of 30,000 to 40,000 per day, with Ballarat's number regularly passing 200, many people are choosing to stay home rather than go out to their favourite bar, cafe or restaurant in order to prevent catching the virus. Some Ballarat businesses have reported a drop in bookings of up to 80 per cent as consumer confidence wanes while others are forced into isolation. Piano Bar Ballarat had 140 people booked for one of its regular 'Ladies Lunch' afternoons, but that number has fallen dramatically to 35 as groups pulled out. Owner Andy Pobjoy said the business had a strong December, but people are now too worried about catching COVID to go out. IN OTHER NEWS: "People are obviously incredibly worried about going out and on just an innocent night out and coming home with the virus," he said. "It's going to knock them out of their life for seven days and potentially make them infectious for their families and the people they work with, so people can't really justify going out, it almost feels irresponsible." Mr Pobjoy said between cancellations and staff shortages, it was a really tough time for the business. "For us at the moment, it's about probably 80 per cent of cancellations and a lot of our staff are picking up COVID, not necessarily with us, but we had four of our team down on the weekend in Ballarat so we just weren't able to open Piano Bar Ballarat last weekend at all, which is incredibly stressful for us," he said. "Because we rely on bookings, generally bigger bookings, and an older audience, a lot of mums, a lot of people that all know each other from work, if one or two people in the group can't make it, they'll just cancel the entire booking. "For us, when we see those bigger groups reluctant to come in, it just spells disaster for us. Again, this weekend we'll only be open Saturday night, but we're only sitting at 35 booked in and our venue can hold 250, so it's going to be a weird vibe. "We're selling an atmosphere, we're selling an experience, so if you come in and the experience isn't there, it ends up being damaging to our brand because it's not a fun night out if you're sitting there worried about catching COVID and there's only 35 people in a room the size of Piano Bar Ballarat." Popular sports bar The Sporting Globe Ballarat has also seen a similar drop in patronage, with many choosing instead to order takeaway from the venue. Owner Anne Alexander said it felt like a 'semi-lockdown' with people not wanting to go out and those that do only having a quick meal and leaving. "We have been a bit quieter. We've certainly not been as quiet as a lot of Melbourne venues. We're quieter than we expected to be and than we were then we were last year," she said. "However, we're still doing a lot of takeaways. We had quite strong support from the community around takeaway during the lockdowns and we're certainly seeing that this week with a definite increase in takeaway Monday to Wednesday so far. "Unfortunately, the impact now starts to be on the few staff that we do have wanting to work. We don't actually have any hours or shifts for them so that will become an increasingly difficult situation in the next few weeks, depending on what happens." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

