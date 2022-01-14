'I'm getting worn out and exhausted': Creswick flood pain to continue for months

news, latest-news,

One week after Creswick residents and businesses faced immense hail, torrential rain, and significant flooding, many in the town are continuing to suffer. Ongoing unsettled weather and the possibility of severe storms on Friday could even exacerbate the troubles currently faced. The Moore Street public housing complex, consisting of 32 units, was one of the hardest hit areas last Wednesday and evidence of the storm's impact is still apparent. There are large dumpsters full of damaged property. Piles of ruined couches, chairs, bookcases, drawers, and rugs are scattered throughout the grounds. A solitary refrigerator, now ineffective, stands without its shelves full. In some parking areas, silt covers the ground. Small collections of litter, yet to be removed due to health and safety reasons, can be found on the lawns. An obvious stench remains around some abodes, another remnant of the 30cm high water level. Six units on higher ground were largely unaffected and residents were able to rapidly return. Others have not been so fortunate. The emotional and physical states of some people are poor, according to long-term resident, Russell Castley. "It's not good for quite a few of them," Mr Castley said, referring to the psychological blow of the flood. "We've got a couple of people still in hospital (as well)." In relation to one man who was hospitalised, the gravity of the situation was immense. "He's lucky he didn't die," Mr Castley said of a frail gentleman. "Fortunately, we got an ambulance to take him to hospital. "They took his blood pressure. (It was) 200/100. "He should have been dead. "(Panic) was a contributing factor. IN OTHER NEWS Life turned upside down for some of the town's most vulnerable citizens and a loss of cherished independence for certain community members is a distinct possibility. "When we were taken down to the Doug Lindsay Reserve, this chap was taken to hospital at 1am," Mr Castley said outside another empty unit. "He really should be in care. He doesn't want to go though." Getting re-established in their small homes is a long way off for most occupants of the complex. "They have to leave the units for two weeks for the concrete to dry out before they come out to put the carpet back in," Mr Castley said. One man, unable to use his unit, is living in a small caravan under a eucalyptus tree in the carpark. Mr Castley is unaware of the current location of one neighbour, although she is possibly staying with family. Life will be tough upon her return. "She does have a carer, but (the carer) fell over and broke three ribs," Mr Castley said. The future of another elderly resident is also uncertain. "This lady is in a motel at the moment, provided by (the department of) housing, but that ends Thursday night," Mr Castley said. "She's supposed to come home, but at the moment, she's got no water and she's got no gas." Wayne Shields is in a state of despair. Plaster needs replacing and he is sleeping on a camping mattress on the concrete floor. "(There's) nothing in there," Mr Shields said. "I've got to sleep there like a bum. The oven's stuffed. I threw (the furniture) out. I've opened all the windows trying to air the joint. I'm really stressed. It's not good." Accessing furniture and appliances is going to be difficult for a number of locals. "I know a couple who do have insurance, but I don't," Mr Castley said. Mr Shields is in a similar bind. "Who has insurance for furniture and bedding?" Mr Shields said. Support has been provided, but there are associated hurdles. "We've got a grant of $560-odd, but if you haven't applied, I don't know what you do," Mr Castley said. "The council is prepared to pay for some stuff, but unless they explain it in detail to all these tenants who don't understand, the message doesn't get through." The unofficial, passionate sentinel of the area is carrying a heavy load. "I'm getting worn out and exhausted helping them," Mr Castley said. "I'm having trouble walking." Away from the Moore Street, there are others struggling. Mark Patterson's property was hit hard as was he. His home of 26 years is uninhabitable and will stay that way for the immediate future. "I'm living in a caravan in my daughter's backyard," Mr Patterson said. "It's my brother-in-law's brother's. (It's) not real flash. It hasn't got a double bed. It's got two singles, but they're not really beds; they're seats. It's pretty hot." Mr Patterson's insurance company has begun to carry out its responsibilities which has been unsettling. "They've cut all the plaster out along the bottom," Mr Patterson said of the work to fix his walls. "It's (been) cleaned. They've had the dryers into dry it. I had a builder here on Wednesday. We couldn't go in the house with him to show him stuff (because of COVID). He's saying something like two, three, maybe four months." Anger still simmers within. "It's not good enough," he said. "I bought a home to live in. I shouldn't be having to live in a caravan for three to four months. It was a one-in-four-hundred-year flood and I've had four of them! It's beyond a joke. The council runs around saying they've fixed the problem. They haven't fixed anything. "To rub salt into the wounds, on Monday or Tuesday, they sent the drain mob out to clean the drain out across the road. That should have been done before the flood, not after." For Mr Patterson and his wife, the last two years have not been easy. Their respective jobs have been negatively influenced by the pandemic. The weather event has been another blow. "Money was pretty tight over the last couple of years and then this hit so it's exhausted pretty much everything," Mr Patterson said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/139177547/e2c48dff-b573-406a-aca8-266bc0b55ced.JPG/r0_371_4032_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg