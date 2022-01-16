news, latest-news,

Two state regulatory bodies are urging homeowners to focus on safety as many continue to search for ways to keep their houses cool. The Victorian Building Authority and Energy Safe Victoria want those wishing to have refrigerated air conditioning units in their residences to employ licensed plumbers and electricians. The regulators are keen for people to understand doing otherwise can create immense problems. Celsius Heating and Cooling co-owner Mick Stoney has seen evidence of amateur installation. "I've seen air conditioners plugged into powerpoints (and) extension leads," Mr Stoney said. "You go to places which have pipes hanging out of walls, units sitting on the ground or sitting on bricks, and drains going straight onto pathways." Multiple problems can arise from poor practices, according to Mr Stoney. "There's potential for the loss of refrigerant which damages our ozone layer," Mr Stoney said. "The refrigerant (can) come out as a liquid so it can cause freeze burns as well. One of the new refrigerants, R32, is actually flammable." IN OTHER NEWS: VBA state building surveyor Andrew Cialini emphasises installation is a complicated task which requires a qualified tradesperson. "Installing a refrigerated air conditioning system is not something you can do yourself," Mr Cialini said. Mr Stoney concurs, adding skilled tradespeople must undergo substantial development. "I did four years of trade school in refrigeration and air conditioning," Mr Stoney said. "I did my trade, qualified through my trade, and now I've worked my way through being an employee right up to an employer. It's a dedicated education for that field." ESV general manager electrical safety and technical regulation Ian Burgwin insists installers are also required to be a licensed electrical worker. "Any electrical work involved in the installation must hold electrician's licence (A grade)," Mr Burgwin said. "Some plumbers hold both plumbing and electrical licences. If they don't, the tradesperson must engage a registered electrical contractor, licensed by Energy Safe Victoria." The electrical work needs to be handled with immense care, according to Mr Stoney. "(Air conditioners) need to be on their own circuit so it's safe," he said. "If anything goes wrong with that unit, it trips the circuit alone. You don't lose power to the rest of your house." If refrigerated air conditioning is being installed on upper-storey balconies, it is important to consider the placement, protection, or enclosure of the outdoor unit, to prevent children climbing on them. Such climbing could result in tragic consequences, stresses Mr Stoney. "An average unit height is about 600mm so it's quite easy for even a toddler to climb up onto it," he said. "If it's next to a balcony on an apartment building or hotel, it's quite easy to stand on it and (fall) straight over the side." After the work is completed, a compliance certificate must be provided within five days. This certificate is required for all plumbing works costing $750 or more. The installer must also provide a certificate of electrical safety if the installation includes electrical work. "Plumbing compliance certificates provide Victorians with a level of confidence that their plumber has the experience, qualification, and insurance protection to complete the works," Mr Cialini said. A potential purchaser of a building may request copies of these certificates. If these are not available, the sale of a property might be affected. Homeowners need to be alert when seeking assistance. "Always look for a company that has the arctick symbol (Australian Refrigeration Council) and displays an AU number," Mr Stoney said. "That means the person is actually licensed in installation and air conditioning."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/c6e31650-135e-4b41-b0cc-46b308a52984.jpg/r0_398_7819_4816_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg