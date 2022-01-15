RoadNats road race preview: Meyer seeking road race hat-trick | elite men's entries

Cameron Meyer already holds a special place in AusCycling Road National Championships history.
He is the only rider to have been elite men's champion in all three categories - road race, criterium and time trial.
Meyer completed the set with the road race in 2020 and went on to be the first to win consecutive road races in the modern era.
Also with two time trials titles (2010 and 2011) to go with the 2013 criterium crown, can he now make it three in a row in the road race at Buninyong on Sunday?
Everyone in the field will certainly have their eye on Meyer, but the big difference is that the West Australian will not have the team firepower around him.
The Australian-owned WorldTour team of Bike Exchange Jayco has traditionally had a big representation to tackle the 16 times around the tortorous 11.6km circuit at the foot of Mt Buninyong which makes up the 185.6km event.
This time though he will have only two teammates, 2013 champion Luke Durbridge and Callum Scotson - requiring Meyer to perhaps adopt more cat and mouse tactics.
On the other hand, the likes of Ballarat Nick White, who was fourth last year, is part of a big Bridgelane line-up, and this could easily play into his hands.
Over the years many of Australia's best road cyclists have claimed the race to be too tough, especially on the sprintiers, but Meyer has defied those views to combine his speed and toughness to conquer the event.
104.4 km - 9 laps (11.6 km course)
185.6 km - 16 laps (11.6km course)
1 Cameron MEYER (Bike Exchange Jayco)
2 Nick WHITE (BridgeLane)
3 Alastair CHRISTIE-JOHNSTON (BridgeLane)
4 Drew MOREY (BridgeLane)
5 James WHELAN (BridgeLane)
6 Jean-Pierre VAN DER MERWE (BridgeLane)
7 Rylee FIELD (BridgeLane)
8 Sam JENNER (BridgeLane)
9 Tom CHAPMAN (BridgeLane)
10 Lucas PLAPP (Ineos Grenadiers)
11 Chris HARPER (Jumbo Visma)
12 Rohan DENNIS (Jumbo Visma)
13 Cameron SCOTT (ARA Pro Sunshine Coast)
14 Carter BETTLES (ARA Pro)
16 Kane RICHARDS (ARA Pro)
17 Oliver STENNING (ARA Pro)
18 Zack GILMORE (ARA Pro)
19 Craig WIGGINS (ARA Pro)
21 Aidan BUTTIGIEG (Nero Continental)
22 Ben CARMAN (Nero Continental)
23 Cooper SAYERS (Nero Continental)
24 Dylan MCKENNA (Nero Continental)
25 Leigh PHILLIPS (Nero Continental)
27 Sam HILL (Nero Continental)
28 Lionel MAWDITT (St George Continental)
29 Tasman NANKERVIS (St George)
30 Cameron IVORY (St George)
31 Riley FLEMING (St George)
32 Bailey WALTERS (St George)
33 Connor REARDON (St George)
34 Jason THOMASON (Butterfield-Insurance Advisernet)
35 Curtis DOWDELL (Butterfields-Insurance Advisernet)
36 Torben PARTRIDGE-MADSEN (CCS)
38 Griffin KNIGHT (Cycle House)
39 Joel GREEN (Cycle House)
40 Steven ROBB (Cycle House)
41 Terance HORE (Cycle House)
44 Cyrus MONK (Cycle House)
45 Jaxon KING (Cycling Development Foundation)
47 Conor LEAHY (Inform TMX MAKE)
48 Luke BURNS (Inform TMX MAKE)
49 Mark O'BRIEN (InForm TMX MAKE)
51 Brenton JONES (Inform TMX MAKE)
58 Karl MICHELIN-BEARD (Oliver's)
59 Bentley NIQUET-OLDEN (Oliver's)
60 Kai CHAPMAN (Oliver's)
61 Jordan SCHMIDT (Oliver's)
63 Fintan CONWAY (Oliver's)
66 Ben SPENCELEY (Rauland)
67 Sam GREENWOOD (Rauland)
68 Timothy CAMERON (Rauland)
70 Joshua WILSON (VA Pro)
71 Patrick SACCANI-WILLIAMS (VA Pro)
72 Jacob LANGHAM (VA Pro)
74 Ryan CAVANAGH (Victoire Hiroshima)
77 Benjamin TREBLE (Apres Velo)
79 Ben HILL (Canberra CC)
80 Adam JACKSON (Castlemaine CC)
84 Dylan SUNDERLAND (Global 6 Cycling)
85 Stuart SMITH (Leongatha CC)
87 Samuel BARNDEN (Melbourne Uni)
89 Nicholas SPRATT (Penrith CC)
91 Chris LING (Randwick CC)
93 Benjamin DYBALL (UKYO)
95 Andrew FRIEBE (Uni of Queensland)
96 Declan WHARTON (Uni of Queensland)
97 Timothy ROE (Villawood)
98 Stuart DARLING (Wagga Wagga CC)
99 Lucas HOFFMAN (Whyalla CC)
100 Daniel SIWEK (Whyalla CC)
101 Alex DURRANT-WHYTE (Zappi RT)
117 Callum SCOTSON (Bike Exchange Jayco)
118 Luke DURBRIDGE (Bike Exchange Jayco)