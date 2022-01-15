RoadNats race race preview: Brown keen to take her chance | elite women's entries

Grace Brown has done everything but win the blue ribbon event of the Fed Uni AusCycling Road National Championships - the elite women's road race.
She finished third in 2018 and 2020, and second last year.
Brown from Camperdown is the favourite to add the road race gold medal to her two national time trial titles at Buninyong.
Brown said after winning the time trial on Wednesday that she was fairly confident in her form.
"I've put in some good work, but being on my own without any teammates I'm going to have ride on instinct and see what I can do."
While conceding she might have to take a few risks, she also reinforced the need to ride smart.
Brown said she would have to wait and see how the race unfolded, but the harder it was raced the better it would be for her.
The elite/under-23 women's race is contested over 104.4km - nine 11.6km laps.
185.6 km - 16 laps (11.6km course)
ELITE/UNDER-23 WOMEN ENTRIES
1 Grace BROWN (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine-Futuroscope)
2 Amber PATE (InForm TMX Make)
3 Chelsea HOLMES* (Inform TMX MAKE)
4 Elizabeth NUSPAN* (Inform TMX MAKE)
5 Eloise SANDOW* (InForm TMX Make)
6 Matilda RAYNOLDS (Inform TMX Make)
7 Carlee TAYLOR (Inform TMX Make)
8 Ella BLOOR (Inform TMX make)
9 Emily WATTS* (Knights of Suburbia)
18 Alexandra MANLY (Bike Exchange Jayco)
19 Ruby ROSEMAN-GANNON (Bike Exchange Jayco)
20 Neve BRADBURY* (Canyon)
21 Rachel NEYLAN (Cofidis)
22 Danielle DE FRANCESCO (ARA Pro Sunshine Coast)
23 Holly LUBCKE* (ARA Pro)
25 Maeve PLOUFFE (ARA Pro)
26 Sophie EDWARDS* (ARA Pro)
29 Alexandra MARTIN-WALLACE* (ARA Pro)
30 Rachael WALES (ARA Pro)
31 Alisha WELLS* (ARA Pro)
32 Alana FORSTER (Butterfields)
33 Elizabeth YOUNG (Butterfields)
34 Lucie FITYUS* (Cycling Development Foundation)
36 Hannah SEELIGER* (CDF)
37 Nicole MITSIGEORGIS (CDF)
38 Lauren THOMAS* (Giant)
42 Jordyn HASSETT (Giant)
43 Sophie MALOWIECKI (Giant)
44 Maddison TAYLOR (Giant)
45 Courtney SHERWELL (Roxsolt Liv SRAM)
49 Peta MULLENS (Roxsolt)
51 Saffron BUTTON (Roxsolt)
52 Tilly FIELD (Roxsolt )
53 Emily HERFOSS (Roxsolt)
54 Justine BARROW (Roxsolt)
56 Meg LEMON (SASI/Butterfields)
57 Rose VASSEL (StepFWD Soomom)
58 Sharni MORLEY* (StepFWD Soomom)
59 Georgia WHITEHOUSE (Sydney Uni-Staminade)
60 Alyssa POLITES* (Sydney Uni)
61 Imogen ALTON (Sydney Uni)
62 Jennifer DARMODY (Sydney Uni)
63 Jessica PRATT (Sydney Uni)
64 Gina RICARDO (Sydney Uni)
65 Josie TALBOT (Sydney Uni)
66 Laura CHANCELLOR* (Women's Project)
67 Julia ATKINS (Women's Project)
68 Mia HAYDEN* (Women's Project)
73 Nicole WILSON (VA Pro)
74 Darcie RICHARDS* (VA Pro team)
75 Ellie HOITINK* (Balmoral)
76 Stephanie HIBBURT (Camperdown CC)
77 Penny SLATER (Canberra Off-Road)
79 Emily WILLIAMS (Dubbo CC)
81 Klara NASH (Harlequin CC)
82 Emily FOWLER (Intervelo)
83 Celia COWAN* (Norwood CC)
84 Brianna SAMUHEL (Parklife)
85 Haylee FULLER* (Rupelcleaning-Champion)