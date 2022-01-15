RoadNats race race preview: Brown keen to take her chance | elite women's entries

news, latest-news,

Grace Brown has done everything but win the blue ribbon event of the Fed Uni AusCycling Road National Championships - the elite women's road race. She finished third in 2018 and 2020, and second last year. Will Sunday be her time? Brown from Camperdown is the favourite to add the road race gold medal to her two national time trial titles at Buninyong. Brown said after winning the time trial on Wednesday that she was fairly confident in her form. "I've put in some good work, but being on my own without any teammates I'm going to have ride on instinct and see what I can do." While conceding she might have to take a few risks, she also reinforced the need to ride smart. Brown said she would have to wait and see how the race unfolded, but the harder it was raced the better it would be for her. The elite/under-23 women's race is contested over 104.4km - nine 11.6km laps.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/5fca10ea-6d9e-46a2-98f6-c57878447756.jpg/r0_129_4297_2557_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg