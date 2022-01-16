Just possibly a grand summer distraction

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Tennis is a wonderfully psychological game and some would say there is none tougher when it pushes the best to the brink. By the same token, the Australian Open is a great part of the Melbourne summer and a historic zenith of the elite game in Australia. But if these factors point toward a noble pastime, a highly-skilled recreation and thrilling entertainment, the same cannot not be said the visa mess that has become the number one national news story of the week. Lawyers and politicians have carried that game into a realm of grandiose finger pointing and self serving chicanery. If this is to be the substitute for watching the world's best actually play the game, it is rather a poor compromise. Moreover, with the failure of leadership on far more critical issues that are affecting nearly everyone's lives; the accelerating contagion and attendant deaths, the widespread furloughing of critical staff, the food supply shortage on our shelves and the paucity of available COVID tests, one cannot help thinking it is all a rather grotesque distraction.