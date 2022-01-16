'Stay out of trouble' magistrate warns, as man released from custody

news, latest-news,

A man who allegedly drove unlicensed while on bail for serious driving offences has been released from custody. Tyson Loughnane, 25, was arrested after police spotted him driving in Wendouree with false registration plates attached earlier this week. Police then allegedly found stolen electronics, including a computer, in the car. Checks confirmed him to be unlicensed and that the car was unregistered, police said. The alleged offending occurred while he was on three separate sets of bail for failing to stop for police, dangerous driving while pursued by police, unlicensed driving, burglary and theft. On Monday Magistrate Letizia Torres expressed concerns about his risk of reoffending if no treatment services were in place. He returned to court on Thursday when he was granted bail to live with a friend in Wendouree, with support from the Court Integrated Services Program. Through this program he will have access to drug treatment and a mental health review and he must abide by a curfew. Magistrate Torres told Loughnane it was important he abided by his bail conditions and that he not break the law "in any way". "You need to do all the things the CISP program requires you to do. It is important you stay out of trouble and don't drive without a licence. Otherwise you will be waiting for your cases to finalise in custody and that could be a long time." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/d77492f5-5b7d-4322-b9d6-610384e2f80a.jpeg/r2_0_1038_586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg