Former Ballarat Grammar School student Graeme Frislie is a national road cycling champion. The Bacchus Marsh 20-year-old claimed the under-23 men's criterium title on Sturt Street in Ballarat on Friday night. Frislie had gone close on the "hot dog" circuit in the past, having finished second to Ballarat's Jesse Norton in the under-19 championships three years ago. This time he managed to grab a two-second advantage in the dash to the line to secure the gold medal, and yellow and gold jersey. Frislie has been a leading light since his junior days, with most of his success being on the track, where he has won numerous national titles and stood on the podium at world championships. TASMANIAN Hamish McKenzie became a dual national under-19 men's champion. He added the criterium gold medal to his success in the time trial at Mt Helen on Wednesday. The 17-year-old arrived at the championships with strong form on the track, having taken out the prestigious Burnie Wheelrace in Tasmania. Anya Louw from Devonport also made it two under-23 women's titles, adding the criterium to her time trial victory.

