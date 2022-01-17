Man allegedly offended again only hours after being released by police

news, latest-news,

A man who yelled at a magistrate during his bail hearing has been considered an unacceptable risk of committing further offences if released. James Robertson, 23, has spent 50 days in custody for alleged family violence offences, one time returning to the victim's home only hours after being released by police on bail. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said Robertson had been in a short relationship with the complainant. The complainant called police in November when Robertson allegedly refused to leave her property. Robertson had fled before police arrived but officers were called again later that day when he allegedly returned and entered the home through the window despite the complainant telling him not to come inside. The court heard complainant sent a message to her neighbour asking for help before Robertson allegedly snatched the phone from her hands. Police were called again two days later and Robertson was arrested and bailed. Hours after being released with conditions not to return to her home, Robertson allegedly entered the complainant's property by kicking out a timber panelling in a window. Police allege Robertson pinned the complainant's head between his knees and squeezed. "He has shown complete disregard for conditions of bail put in place to protect the victim," Senior Constable Fletcher said. The court heard Robertson had a criminal history and had failed to comply with bail in the past. Defence lawyer Manny Nicolosi said there would be a delay in the case and his time in custody could be longer than any sentence. He said Robertson could live with his grandfather who he had lived with for a period before and not offended during that time. "His grandfather is a supportive and positive influence," Mr Nicolosi said. Robertson interrupted the court hearing frequently, yelling and screaming and arguing with his lawyer. Senior Constable Fletcher said Robertson's attitude shown to the court was an example of the unacceptable risk of releasing him on bail. Magistrate Mark Stramann denied bail due to a failure to show compelling reasons and the existence of unacceptable risks. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/0a83082d-715f-4068-84ac-4c669ec077c5.jpg/r3_0_1123_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg