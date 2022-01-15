RoadNats: Ivory, Roseman-Gannon ride to gold in elite criteriums

news, latest-news,

South Australian cyclist Cameron Ivory was an upset winner of the Fed Uni AusCycling Road National Championships elite men's criterium in Ballarat on Friday night. He took his opportunity on the last lap of the 1.1km Sturt Street circuit to steal a march on the favourites - going to the line two seconds clear of a chasing bunch. Ivory described the last lap as a blur as he grabbed his chance to jump off the front and catch his rivals by surprise. Once in the long uphill home straight, he never looked like losing his grip on the lead. He said he had played out the scenario in his head pre-race and it all fell into place. Alastair Christie-Johnson was second, with Cam Scott third after 61 minutes and three seconds in the saddle. Ballarat's Nick White finished seventh. The 44km (40 laps) event featured a series of breakaways, but the bunch always had the race under control. That was until Ivory slipped away. Victorian Ruby Roseman-Gannon lived up to her favouritism to take out the elite women's criterium title. The 23-year-old went into the race fresh from wins in the two stages of the Bay Crits in Geelong and was never far away from the front. For the experienced Peta Mullens it was another criterium, but again no gold. She finished third to claim her third bronze to go with two silvers.

