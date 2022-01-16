news, latest-news,

Perth Lynx take a winning run to their temporary WNBL home, Ballarat's Selkirk Stadium, on Monday night. Lynx face Melbourne Boomers in pursuit of a third win in a row after comfortably accounting for UC Capitals 88-69 in Canberra on Friday. This gives them two wins in only three games and some genuine momentum. Perth is looking to remain unbeaten in Ballarat, where it is based for January, having defeated Southside Flyers in overtime on Wednesday. Marina Mabrey and Lauren Scherf have been the shining lights for Lynx. They continued their strong form in the ACT, with Mabrey shooting 27 points, making six rebounds and providing four assists. Scherf had her second double-double in a row with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Conscious of the stress being put on his players by a busy game and travel schedule, Perth head coach Ryan Petrik spread the workload as wide as possible. He said he was pleased to have been able to give his bench substantial court time. Boomers go into Monday night's game with five wins under the guidance of former Ballarat Miners head coach Guy Molloy. Their latest win came against Southside Flyers on Saturday. Lynx is third despite having played fewer games than most others and returns to Ballarat as part of a busy catch-up schedule. This will be its second of six fixtures in 16 days before they leave Victoria. They back up against UC Capitals in Ballarat on Wednesday night. Selkirk Stadium will also be the venue for a third WNBL for the week when the Capitals face Southside on Friday night.

