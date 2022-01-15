RoadNats: Marr finally gets on top of under-19 podium for third medal

news, latest-news,

Victorian Sophie Marr had a break-through performance in the AusCycling Road National Chanmpionships under-19 women's road race at Buninyong on Saturday. After knocking on the door of a title with seconds in the time trial and criterium, she struck gold in the 69.6km event. She took the honours in a sprint after a six-strong group broke off the front and finish more than one minute clear on the bunch. Marr also claimed the sprint jersey. She was part of an elite group to dominate the age group, with fellow Victorian Luncinda Stewart also standing on the podium in all three events with gold in the criterium, silver in the road race and bronze in the time trial. Isabella Cairns, who won the time trial, finished third in the road race. Cameron Rogers (ACT) added the under-19 men's gold medal to his silver in the time trial - coming out on top in a big bunch sprint.

