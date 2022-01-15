news, latest-news,

Blake Quick reinforced that sprinters can conquer the mountain by taking out the AusCycling Road National Championships under-23 men's road race at Buninyong on Saturday. He lived up to his name by holding on in a dash to the line, but not until after he had toughed out a gruelling 139.2km. Quick not surprisingly heaped praise on his teammates for getting him into contention and then keeping there. He described it as an unbelievable team effort. "The team raced its heart out. It was the perfect team today." Quick, who won the two stages of the Bay Crits Series in Geelong leading into the championships, said winning the national title was the pinnacle of his career to date. Quick held off Matthew Dinham from New South Wales by less than a wheel, with his InForm TMX MAKE teammate Tristan Saunders third. It was Dinham second seilver medal of the championships, having been runner-up in the time trial. Saunders was pivotal in Quick's success, doing much of the pace work in the lead group over the last 20km and after crossing a substantial break. Fifth-placed Liam Walsh provided the heartbreaking story of the race. He was in the lead group of three with Quick and Saunders when he had a mechanical problem inside the last two groups - losing his chance of a medal. It is the second year in a row that InForm TMX MAKE, having produced the trifecta in 2021.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/f27533a5-2754-4fef-9605-3bf1459e54d0.jpg/r0_234_4142_2574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg