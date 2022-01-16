news, latest-news,

Entering the match some 12 points behind, BMS has sent a statement to replace Buninyong in the top four of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant Premier ladder. The visitors were emphatic 20-shot winners over Buninyong, winning one rink by 18 shots and another by nine shots to send its opponent down to fifth. The rink of Graeme Inglis, Craig Hurdsfield, Robert Dickinson and Philip Clamp (s) were influential performers for BMS, running out 30-12 victors. Buninyong didn't leave empty-handed, with the Peter Aldred-skippered rink winning by seven shots to secure two premiership points. IN OTHER NEWS: The result sees the two sides share 94 premiership points, though BMS holds the advantage thanks to its far superior shot difference, 52 compared to -14. However, there is no chance to rest for the two, with sixth-placed Webbcona lingering just one point behind. Webbconna marked its return from the break in dominant fashion, beating Mt Xavier by 22 shots. The Matthew Blackburn-skippered rink was the best on the day for the hosts, winning 41-14. Webbcona also enjoyed another one-shot rink win, though fell to Mt Xaver in the third, 24-18. The lone rink win saw the visitors pick up two handy premiership points, drawing it level with Creswick. Creswick was outclassed in its meeting with second-placed Victoria and fell to a 60 (16) to 37 (0) loss. Victoria claimed a clean sweep, with the Shaun Clark-skippered rink the biggest winners, 20-8. There were promising signs for Creswick. Stephen Hepworth's rink pushed the hosts all day in a gritty 18-16 loss that is sure to help momentum on the season's return. There was a bittersweet mood at Victoria Bowling Club, with all clubs wearing black armbands to mark the recent passing of Victoria player Marc Oswin's grandfather. Oswin and his grandfather both formerly played for Creswick. Oswin's youngest son, Micah, played his first game of bowls on the day for the occasion. Elsewhere, Ballarat and Learmonth met, both with a golden chance to record a second win of the season. What happened was vastly different. The two sides couldn't be separated 62 (7) to 62 (9), as Ballarat's lone seven-shot rink win proved important. The result lifts Learmonth off the bottom of the ladder, though it still shares 60 points with Ballarat. In the round's final match, Sebastopol continued its unbeaten run with a clinical 67 (14) to 54 (2) win against Linton. The victory moves Sebastopol 15 points clear at the top of the ladder.

