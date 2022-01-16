news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Sunday, January 16 NEW CASES: 283 (up from 206 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1041 (from 820 yesterday) Ballarat has reported 283 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of 77 on yesterday's cases. The number of active cases is also back above 1000, standing at 1041. Among today's new cases: Meanwhile, the Moorabool Shire has reported 70 new cases while its active case tally stands at 373. The Golden Plains Shire has reported 51 new cases while the Hepburn Shire has seen 18 new cases added to it's tally. fifteen new cases have been recorded in the Pyrenees Shire. VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Sunday, January 16 NEW CASES: 28, 128 (up from 25,526 yesterday) DEATHS: 13 (down from 23 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 237,559 (up from 227,105 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 1,114 (up from 1,054 yesterday) IN ICU: 122 (up from 115 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 35 (up from 30 yesterday) Victoria has reported a further 28,128 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight, Saturday. Another 13 people have died with the virus in the latest reporting period, although that number is down on the number of deaths reported the day before. There are 1,114 people in hospital, 122 in ICU and 35 on a ventilator. All hospitalisation stats are up on numbers reported on Saturday. There are now 237,559 active cases within the state. There was been a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases detected in Ballarat in the 24 hours to midnight, Friday. According to the data for the Department of Health, 206 more people tested positive to the virus in the city. Total number of active cases in the city is 820 - a very steep decline from the reported 1190 active cases on Friday and 1071 on Thursday. Authorities are hopeful the Omicron COVID-19 outbreak has peaked in several Australian jurisdictions, as the nation reaches a vaccination milestone. Health Minister Greg Hunt on Saturday announced the nation has reached a 95 per cent first-dose vaccination rate against the virus for those aged 16 and older. He said the milestone surpassed "almost all possible predictions that were made at the outset of the pandemic". "That is often referred to as a full vaccination level but we want to go further, we want to continue to encourage Australians to come forward," Mr Hunt told reporters. More than a million vaccines have been delivered in the past three days, which is a record for any immunisation program in Australia's history, he said. Some 92.5 per cent of Australians aged 16 and older have had two vaccine doses, while 52.6 per cent have received their booster, including more than 245,000 people on Friday. More than 250,000 children aged between five and 11 have received their first dose of a vaccine since becoming eligible on Monday, including 57,000 on Friday. Mr Hunt also flagged a decision on the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine - which is not yet available in Australia - is expected by the Therapeutic Goods Administration "in the coming 10 days". About 51 million doses of the protein-based vaccine have been ordered by the federal government. An announcement on oral treatments for COVID-19 is also imminent, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said, while the federal advisory panel on vaccines has begun deliberating on the possibility of a second booster shot. Mr Hunt and Professor Kelly said there were "signs of hope" the outbreaks in the ACT, NSW and Victoria have peaked. "All predictions, and now the actual forecasting based on actual numbers of cases, particularly in NSW but also in Victoria and ACT, leads me to believe that we are close to the peak of this wave in terms of cases," the latter said, noting infections are likely to be going under-reported. However, Professor Kelly said the situation in Western Australia "is another story". "When they do start to get cases it will be later on. But for most of the rest of Australia, we are still on that upward curve, we may be plateauing and then there is a downswing of cases after that," he said. NSW recorded 48,768 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday and Victoria registered 25,526 infections and 23 deaths. Both states announced extensions of their rent relief schemes for small-to-medium-sized small businesses, many of which have been forced to close their doors or reduce operating hours because staff have COVID-19, are close contacts of a positive case, or are awaiting test results. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

