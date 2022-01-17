Grooving in the gardens on a summer Sunday

news, latest-news,

Crowds gathered on picnic rugs and camping chairs to listen to live music on a warm, summer Sunday afternoon in Ballarat. Summer Sundays returned to the Ballarat Botanical Gardens from 4pm, with a diverse range of musical entertainment. Hundreds of people, including families with young children, packed into the Botanical Gardens to enjoy a picnic and the entertainment. The crowd also spilled out into the North Gardens and across the road to the other side of Wendouree parade. The acts included energetic contemporary African funk outfit Public Opinion Afro Orchestra, whose sounds are inspired by the afro-beat music of Nigeria and surrounds. The crowd was also treated to the enchanting sounds of Victorian artist D'Arcy Spiller and Ballarat's own emerging folk and pop artist Tim Currie. Ballarat food vendors were at the site to feed the hungry crowd, while a pop-up Garden Bar was also operated. Catrina Sargent and Richard Blackburn heard about the event and decided to venture down to the gardens, kick back and enjoy the music and a drink in the sun. Mr Blackburn described it as "the perfect atmosphere". After several hours of music, many stuck around and more crowds descended around the lake to watch as fireworks lit up the sky from 9.30pm. The display launched from the centre of the lake along with three floating pontoons, with organisers touting it would be the biggest in the state this year and bigger than the New Years' fireworks display in Melbourne. It was the first time the 15-minute pyrotechnic 'spectacular' was hosted on this date. The decision to host it during the Summer Sundays event series came after a City of Ballarat decision in September, with councillors moving against an officer's recommendation to change the date of the event from January 26 to the Begonia Festival. The decision was in line with the results of community consultation in which residents voted strongly in favour of a summertime fireworks display. Earlier this month City of Ballarat mayor, councillor Daniel Moloney, told The Courier the Sunday night fireworks were planned to be a safe, "community-oriented event" to welcome in the new year after a tough couple of years. -WITH ADAM TRAFFORD

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/707c7a12-c433-41f8-ad17-a0708bf78fe2.jpg/r0_252_4707_2911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg