Young Victorian Lucas Plapp will launch his career as a fully-fledged professional cyclist in Europe as national elite men's road race champion. The 21-year-old, who has joined the British-owned WorldTour team Ineos Grenadiers, rode a copybook race to go solo to line in the Fed Uni AusCycling National Road Championships' marquee event at Buninyong on Sunday. Plapp left his challenge until late and when it came he was emphatic as his rivals wilted in 30-degrees heat after almost five hours of pushing the pedals. James Whelan (Victoria) claimed the silver medal 45 seconds away, while Brendan Johnston (ACT) took bronze. There were a series of break-aways over the 185.6km. Whelan looked like he might be able to stay away when he led Plapp by close to one minute with 20km to go. However, Plapp, who is a time trial specialist, put his head down and swept past Whelan at the top of the last climb of the day. Plapp said his patient approach had paid off. With no teammates to provide help, Plapp had no choice but to sit back and wait for his moment in the closing stages. He said there was only one point when he became a little nervous about a gap and was forced to do more than work than he would have preferred to shut it down. Plapp said he learnt from his mistake in the event last year, when he made his move too early and "blew up". "I just had to wait and risk losing it to win it." Plapp went into this year's nationals as the reigning elite men's time trial champion, but was unable to defend the title after being a close COVID-19 contact and having to isolate. Only 21 of the 93 starts finished the road race, highlighting how tough conditions were.

