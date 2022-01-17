news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Regional Tuesday Premier Pennant ladder is likely to have a completely new complexion with two of the season's top performers set to lock horns. Victoria hosts City Oval, only one point separating them in second and third respectively. Both sides enter the match on that back of gritty wins to mark the season's return. Victoria defeated Sebastopo 61 (14) to 49 (2), while City Oval was a tense 61 (14) to 56 (2) victor against Creswick. A win won't take either side to the top of the table with Midlands, who play Buninyong, still 26 points in the clear. However any points are valuable as the chasing pack inches ever close. Fourth-placed Webbcona is only three points behind Victoria, and two off City Oval. It hosts bottom-of-the-table Clunes and could leapfrog both to second with a big result. Webbcona only earned its place in the top four last week, beating BMS 56 (14) to 49 (2). Clunes, meanwhile, has had a vastly different summer and enters the match still searching for a first win of the season. The closest it's come was back in round seven when it fell 55 (2) to 57 (14) against BMS. Central Wendouree looms as a chance to enter the top four as it takes to the road against Creswick. It's 11 points behind Webbcona but meets an opponent determined to find a first win back from the holiday break. Creswick went down by five shots last week, ending its two-match unbeaten streak. BMS hosts Sebastopol to complete the round. Sebastopol is looking to snap a three-match losing streak and rise from second-to-last on the ladder. BMS is 16 points above and is in a similar rut. It has not won since the end of November when it defeated Clunes by two shots.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/253346fc-ad0c-4eb1-af0b-25b63a8a46b4.jpg/r0_38_3766_2166_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg