The Ballarat Bolts have passed their biggest test of the North West (A) One Day Competition to date, defeating Clifton Hill by 50 runs to maintain their unbeaten record. Only one point separated the ladder-leading Bolts and second-placed Clifton Hill heading into the weekend, setting the stage for a thrilling return to play. The Bolts were asked to bat first, a decision opener Lillee Barendsen gratefully accepted. Barendesen top-scored with 66 to take her tally for the season to 188 runs at an average of 94. A handy contribution from Emily McNeight (42) saw the visitors post 6-168. The Bolts' defence got off to a shaky start with Clifton Hill's openers sharing a 56-run partnership. McNeight (1-8) got the breakthrough before a Tessa Curtain (1-9) wicket a few overs later triggered a middle-order collapse. The Bolts snared five wickets for only two runs, ripping the heart out of Clifton Hill's chase. Tight bowling at the end limited the hosts to 6-118.

