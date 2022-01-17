news, latest-news,

Ballarat Cricket Association came up well short in the Kirton Shield opening round on Monday. Castlemaine set up a solid run chase with 5-193 in the under-17 competition at the Western Oval and then dominated with the ball. The BCC was on the back foot early in its innings and could manage only 78. Eddie Gingell led from the front for Castlemaine. The opener anchored the visitors with 83 runs (8 fours) and then Nathan Anderson carried on the work with an unbeaten 54 (5 fours) in almost even time in the 50-over game. The Ballarat attack shared the wickets, with no one getting more than one. Abhilasha Rodrigo returned the best figures of 1-15 off 10 tight overs. Ballarat scrambled its way to 78 in reply, with just three bastman reaching double figures as the BCA lost its last four wiickets for seven runs. Matthew Golding top scored with 15, doing his best to stop a downward trend with a 73-minute stay at the crease. Aidan Goddard was the wrecker with the ball for Castlemaine, taking 4-8 off seven overs. Mitch Hancock claimed 3-15. GISBORNE completed the Barwon/Central Highlands male under-age cricket championships double on Sunday. Gisborne defeated Ballarat by nine wickets in the under-15 final at Mt Clear and Colac by 109 runs in the under-17 decider at Russell Square. Ballarat struggled to get going with the bat and crawled to 144 off its 50 overs. Opener Gibson Paxman reached 24 and Lincoln Koliba top scored with 29, but wickets fell steadily through the top and middle order. Elliot Bushell, 28, and Kaleb Dhillon, 11no, produced the best partnership of the innings by adding 39 for the ninth wicket. Gisborne needed most of its overs to reach the target, but the visitors stayed on track with an opening stand of 137 between Lachlan Hay, 79 (7 fours), and Aussie McIlwaine, 43no (8 fours), in 1-148. Zane Attard was Ballarat's only wicket-taker with 1-19 off 9.1 overs.

