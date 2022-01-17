news, latest-news,

Ballarat Lady Red Devils product Kyra Cooney-Cross has been named in the finalised Matildas squad for the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The midfielder was initially part of a wider squad that has concluded a pre-tournament training camp in Dubai. Australia opens its campaign against Indonesia on Friday at 9pm (AEDST). "I think when it comes to that team chemistry, I have a really good feeling of the group," Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson said. "You can see that there are a lot of players that are starting to find their vibe and that tournament vibe." "Right now, the only focus is the opening game. We want to start on the front foot. We want to have a good performance to open the tournament in the best way possible and that's where all the focus is." Australia last won the Asian Cup in 2010.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/cddf5b74-a40c-4aa8-a275-dac06b0e9445.JPG/r0_48_4928_2832_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg