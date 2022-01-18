news, latest-news,

Ballarat residents could soon receive compounded medications at a 'first of its kind' compounding pharmacy in Wendouree if a planning permit application is approved. Prospect Compounding Pharmacy is hoped to open at 904 Howitt Street in mid-2022, providing tailor-made medication to patients in Ballarat and across the country. The compounding pharmacy is a first for Ballarat in that it only offers compounded medications specifically for patients with nothing available from the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme The planned pharmacy is the work of pharmacist couple Scott and Ebony Bell, who both have industry experience. Mr Bell has 10 years of experience working as a pharmacist in the Ballarat community while Ms Bell previously worked as a pharmacist at St John of God Ballarat Hospital. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Bell said while compounding has been part of a pharmacist's role since the beginning of the profession, there was a growing market for customised medications. "I think compounding is a growing industry and people are becoming more and more aware that individualised treatments are needed and the one size fits all method of how drug companies do it isn't suited to everyone. People are becoming more aware of tailor-made medicines made specifically for them and their health," he said. "Compounding can help anyone, from a young child all the way up to an elderly patient. For example, if a young child can't swallow an oral capsule, then we may be able to compound it into an oral liquid for them to take the dose easier, which takes the pressure off parents trying to give their child that dose of medicine. "Sometimes a doctor will write a prescription and that item is not commercially available. It might be a cream that has an ingredient that a company isn't making or it's out of stock and a compounding pharmacist can fill the need in that situation by preparing it from scratch into the specified dosage form such as a cream, a capsule or an oral liquid." The planned pharmacy would have two consulting rooms for patients to talk to a pharmacist about their medication needs while the laboratory where the medicines are made will be viewable to patients through a window behind the dispensary to show people how compounded medications are made. Mr Bell said the pharmacy would give Ballarat residents better access to medicines and provide a welcoming space for those who need compounded medication. "Just allowing better access to medicines, allowing patients to obtain these compounded medicines locally without having to travel to the city, but also perhaps employing local people in the future," he said. "We just want people to be able to come in and know that we're here for them to look after their health and wellness and just make them feel at home with their compounding prescription. "I think sometimes people feel a bit strange or unusual if they have a compounded prescription when they realise that it's hard to get. We want to be here to help them and welcome them into a space where they feel comfortable and relaxed knowing that we'll make it safely for them here in our lab specifically for them." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

