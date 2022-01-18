news, latest-news,

Sebastopol is banking on a working formula. Georgia Cann and Narelle Perkins will stay on as A Grade coaches as the Burra look to return to finals in the 2022 Ballarat Football Netball League season. It is the second year the pair will spend coaching together after Perkins joined the club for the 2021 season. Perkins previously coached Ballan for two years where she won the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade best-and-fairest. IN OTHER NEWS: She had an immediate impact in the middle of the court and went on to win the club's best-and-fairest award. Cann is a long-time Sebastopol member and remains a force at the attacking end, having been named in the BFNL team of the year last season. She first joined the club as director of coaching and A Grade coach in 2012 and has gone on to play over 100 games for the Burra. Cann has also served as the club's vice-president and was awarded life membership last year. The coaches are joined in returning in 2022 by Nikki Allen. Allen was named in the BFNL team of the year last season and finished second in the club's best-and-fairest count alongside Caitlin Filmer. Cann and Perkins are the latest in a growing list of A Grade coaches to commit to another season. North Ballarat's Annie McCartin and Melton South's Anna Edmonds are both staying in their roles after finishing first and second respectively. Lake Wendouree has a new leader in Courtney McLean, while Ruby Parry and Hayley Munro will share the role for Redan. Bacchus Marsh has appointed former Darley and Daylesford coach Chris Bandel. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/a249e645-5942-47ab-8ea0-5d7e40668434.jpg/r3_4_1367_775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg