A stolen car was driven at 200km/h on Dyson Drive at the morning peak hour during a hours-long rampage in October last year, a court was told. Jayden Pring, then 19, was arrested with a co-accused after the stolen car they were driving was finally stopped by police in Canadian. At the Ballarat Magistrate's Court on Monday, he pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, many involving stolen cars, as well as violence to youth justice centre staff. The court was told Pring was in a Mercedes stolen in an aggravated burglary on the morning of October 25, which was chased by police across Ballarat. At one stage, the police AirWing helicopter allegedly recorded the vehicle travelling at 200km/h on Dyson Drive in Alfredton and on Gillies Road. It was also seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Canadian, Wendouree, and Ballarat Central, with the drivers making several attempts to stop and refuel. "The vehicle was driven erratically for one hour and 40 minutes during peak traffic congestion, including school drop off and people going to work," the police prosecutor said. Pring was behind the wheel when the car was finally stopped in Canadian - upon arrest, he made full admissions to being a passenger in the Mercedes during the chase, and he and the co-accused had swapped drivers a few times. In a police interview, he said the chase ended when "he thought he was putting the public at risk and didn't want to kill any kids". Pring was also linked to five stolen cars from across the city in May and June 2021, with his fingerprints found on mirrors and doors, however he told police he had not driven any of them, nor was he involved in any of the thefts of the cars themselves. CCTV footage shows Pring in the driver's seat for four of the stolen cars, including in petrol drive-offs. In a further set of offending, the court was told Pring had been violent towards staff at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre while serving a term in 2020, spitting on and headbutting staff, breaking windows, and smashing laptops. IN THE NEWS The prosecution noted two occasions when Pring spat at staff, one of which also involved Pring swinging a punch at a worker before headbutting them as he was restrained. The case, before Magistrate Hugh Radford, was adjourned to February, to continue the prosecution's summaries and for the defence to make their submissions, with no application for bail - Pring will remain on remand. It's understood Pring's co-accused made a plea in a Children's Court on Monday. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/f98ab619-5d3f-4f0c-9cbc-e16cc6ae92b8.jpg/r8_44_3256_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg