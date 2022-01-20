news, latest-news,

BALLARAT and regional butchers say demand for high-quality meet is strong, but directly sourced stock is keeping customers happy as supermarkets struggle with demand. Supply shortages due to businesses being short-staffed because of positive COVID-19 isolation measures have left many supermarkets feeling the pinch with packaged meat in short supply. But it's a different story for local butchers, many of whom source their meat directly from abattoirs, meaning they avoid many of the supply chain issues big retailers face. MORE NEWS John Harbour, who manages John Harbour Butcher in Soldiers Hill, said the current situation was not a lot different from when the pandemic began in 2020. "We've handled it well all the way trough, right from the start," he said. "Butchers right across Australia were able to keep a constant supply and we're seeing that again. "We have a very big local trade, but we are certainly getting some people that can't find stuff on the shelves at wherever else they shop. We hope they continue to come back." Mr Harbour said his business' meat was "all locally grown, locally owned and operated, which helps in difficult times". "We're very fortunate we have a very strong customer base locally and also throughout the district." Owner of My Butcher Bakery Hill, Barry Flower, said there had been an increase in customers in recent weeks. "There are a few items which are a bit of a problem for us, but we've been starting at 3-4am some mornings knowing that we will have that demand. "Most of our supply comes from Hardwick (Meatworks) in Kyneton. "Our advantage is we're direct to the abattoirs, whereas the big supermarkets have distribution centres, drivers, there's three or four rungs in the chain, and if there is any COVID along there, they are struggling a bit." "Supply for us is not an issue - it's just a matter of us being able to keep up with the demand. It's a little bit like the Christmas week for us, hopefully people keep coming back." Regionally is much the same story. Pynenees Premium Meats in Avoca and Maryborough are also seeing a strong demand. "It's not a meat shortage as such, it's a labour shortage, but we're fortunate as we do our own cattle," general manager Jesse Leenaerts said. "We've found that chicken sales have gone through the roof, it's amazing how much chicken the average family eats. "I wouldn't say anything like the panic and chaos of the first lockdown, the general public understands they just have to buy what they need." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

