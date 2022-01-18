news, latest-news,

Perth Lynx duo Sami Whitcomb and Darcee Garbin will have extra spring in their step against UC Capitals in Wednesday night's WNBL match-up at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre. They have progressed to the next selection phase in the Australian Opals' road to the FIBA Women's World Cup qualifying tournament in Serbia next month. A squad of 16 has been chosen for a training camp and will then be trimmed to 12 for the qualifiers. Jade Melbourne from the Capitals will be another squad member on court at Selkirk Stadium. Garbin said it was a massive honour to be included in the squad. "I'm always grateful for the opportunity. Opals camps are always so competitive and I can't wait to get to camp and go up against the best players in the country," she said. Whitcomb and Garbin will not only be doing their best to impress national selectors, but also to get the temporarily Ballarat-based Perth back to winning form. Lynx lost to Melbourne Boomers 90-77 in Ballarat on Monday night to be on two wins after four games. Wednesday night will be Perth's third appearance in Ballarat, where they are based for this month. It defeated Southside Flyers in overtime at BSEC in its first game in Victoria. This will be Perth's second clash with the Capitals, having beaten them 88-69 in Canberra on Friday night. Tip-off is at 7.30pm. The WNBL will continue its game schedule in Ballarat on Friday night, when the Capitals take on Southside Flyers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/dd7b39cf-15a8-432f-bc48-d4b260ccae02.jpg/r0_133_4354_2593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg