Major roadworks will begin on the Midland Highway in Sebastopol from next weekend, with road and intersection closures planned. According to Regional Roads Victoria, the Hertford Street and Albert Street roundabout will be closed on January 28 and 29, and again on February 5 and 6, for the entire weekend, while works at Docwra Street will begin on January 31. Hertford Street will then be closed in both directions between Albert Street and Clarkson Street from February 7 for at least six weeks, weather permitting. READ MORE: Ballarat road works: January construction blitz set to begin The works are to replace the roundabout with a set of traffic lights, with pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and "raised platforms" to slow traffic, as part of the state government's $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project. A state government media release states approximately 2900 vehicles use this intersection each hour during peak times, which is expected to increase by 50 per cent by 2041. "This closure will reduce the construction time on this leg by several months, leaving Hertford Street unimpacted for the remainder of the upgrade. Detours will be in place for general traffic and heavy vehicles along Rubicon Street and Sutton Street," an RRV update states. READ MORE: Checking out how traffic has changed after six months "Travel delays are expected during works, particularly during peak periods. If travelling through this area, plan ahead to avoid delays or consider taking an alternative route." To the south, the Docwra Street and the Midland Highway intersection, at Sebastopol's southern edge, will also be upgraded - initially planned as a roundabout, another set of traffic lights will be installed here, with duplicated lanes in both directions. Construction on this project will begin on January 31, according to RRV, with site preparations expected to take a week before works begin. The eastern side is expected to be completed by April, before work on the western side begins, expected to be finished by July. IN THE NEWS The project "includes installation of drainage and new pavement along Albert Street as part of the duplication of Albert Street between Prince Street and Queen Street," RRV states. "General access for residents will be maintained during this work, however, crews will need to temporarily close driveways for around one week to allow installation of drainage, curbing and fresh pavement." Works are ongoing at two major intersections on Wiltshire Lane - at the Glenelg Highway and Latrobe Street - while traffic lights are expected to be activated later this year on Gillies Street in Wendouree. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/bd783f60-304f-4d9c-92c7-0aeaef32a133.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg