Despite a rough two years for the hospitality industry, Armstrong Street Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Allee is looking to expand its footprint to include an upper floor and balcony area. Applications have been submitted to both the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation and the City of Ballarat to expand the restaurant space to include another 77 patrons. The council application is to extend the business' red line to the first floor and footpath, but also reduce its parking requirements and display additional signage. The upper level would include a bar service area with a small cooking space, indoor seating and two balcony seating areas, one at the rear of the building and one overlooking Armstrong Street. IN OTHER NEWS: Planning documents, submitted by Kaufmann Property Consultants, say the construction of a front balcony would require the replacement of the existing window with a door along with construction of a balcony floor and glass balustrade. However, the new door would be custom fit to the current window opening to maintain the heritage of the building. "Whilst the removal of the window and inclusion of a balcony to the faade is proposed, the balcony is proposed to be constructed out of glass, to ensure that the fabric of the existing building remains visible from the public realm," the documents say. "The inclusion of a door within the existing window archway also ensures that the brick work remains intact and not significantly altered. "The use of simple shapes of a similar scale and the use of glass for finished materials will ensure the existing heritage building remains the single focus on what presents to Armstrong Street North." The restaurant's current liquor licence allows up to 50 patrons, with trading hours between 7.30am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 11pm Sunday. There are no alterations planned to the venue's trading hours. The planning documents can be viewed at eservices.ballarat.vic.gov.au. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/8e0082ac-1a0a-4b1c-80a0-a2756bd38d6d.jpg/r457_700_3378_2350_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg