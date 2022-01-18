news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels will kick off their 2022 NAB League girls campaign against the Gippslander Power this Saturday. Despite being billed as a Rebels' home game, the match will be played at La Trobe University's Bundoora campus. David Loader and his side have to wait until round four to play their first game at Mars Stadium when they host Tasmania. A semi-final re-match against the Geelong Falcons awaits in round seven. The match will be played on a Sunday at Ballarat's City Oval, with Western United scheduled to play at Mars Stadium the day before, and the Western Bulldogs hosting Fremantle in the AFLW the following weekend. In a change of format, the finals series be contested by four teams and begin on April 2/3. In 2021, the Rebels had to progress through the elimination final with a one-point win against Tasmania. The grand final will be played on April 9/10. Round 1: v Gippsland Power at LaTrobe University Bundoora, Saturday January 22 Round 2: v Bendigo Pioneers at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, Saturday January 29 Round 3: v Murray Bushrangers at Highgate Recreation Reserve, Sunday February 6 Round 4: v Tasmania at Mars Stadium, Saturday February 12 Round 5: v Dandenong Stingray at Mars Stadium, Saturday February 19 Round 6: v Oakleigh Chargers at Mars Stadium, Saturday February 26 Round 7: v Geelong Falcons at City Oval, Ballarat, Sunday March 6 Round 8: BYE Round 9: v Western Jets at Mars Stadium, Saturday March 19 Round 10 v Sandringham Dragons, location to be confirmed Sunday March 27 Semi-finals April 2/3 Grand final April 9/10

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/fa613d1b-4f08-4ebb-95c4-8c45381e58f5.jpg/r7_69_3078_1804_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg