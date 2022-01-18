GWV Rebels to open 2022 NAB League season at home away from home
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels will kick off their 2022 NAB League girls campaign against the Gippslander Power this Saturday.
Despite being billed as a Rebels' home game, the match will be played at La Trobe University's Bundoora campus.
David Loader and his side have to wait until round four to play their first game at Mars Stadium when they host Tasmania.
A semi-final re-match against the Geelong Falcons awaits in round seven.
The match will be played on a Sunday at Ballarat's City Oval, with Western United scheduled to play at Mars Stadium the day before, and the Western Bulldogs hosting Fremantle in the AFLW the following weekend.
In a change of format, the finals series be contested by four teams and begin on April 2/3.
In 2021, the Rebels had to progress through the elimination final with a one-point win against Tasmania.
The grand final will be played on April 9/10.
FIXTURE
Round 1: v Gippsland Power at LaTrobe University Bundoora, Saturday January 22
Round 2: v Bendigo Pioneers at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, Saturday January 29
Round 3: v Murray Bushrangers at Highgate Recreation Reserve, Sunday February 6
Round 4: v Tasmania at Mars Stadium, Saturday February 12
Round 5: v Dandenong Stingray at Mars Stadium, Saturday February 19
Round 6: v Oakleigh Chargers at Mars Stadium, Saturday February 26
Round 7: v Geelong Falcons at City Oval, Ballarat, Sunday March 6
Round 8: BYE
Round 9: v Western Jets at Mars Stadium, Saturday March 19
Round 10 v Sandringham Dragons, location to be confirmed Sunday March 27
Semi-finals April 2/3
Grand final April 9/10