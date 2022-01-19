news, latest-news,

BALLARAT'S strong sporting infrastructure would make it a perfect candidate to host Commonwealth Games events, should Melbourne be deemed as host city in 2026, say civic leaders. The city has thrown its support behind attracting Commonwealth Games athletes and events should Melbourne be asked to host the event. Reports on Wednesday said the Commonwealth Games Federation was desperate to find a host in 2026 after South African city Durban pulled out of its plans, originally slated for this year. Birmingham in England will instead host this year's Commonwealth Games and Canada looks likely to host in 2030 marking the 100th anniversary of it hosting the first games in 1930, meaning there is a gap for 2026. IN OTHER NEWS: Perth, Sydney and Adelaide have all chosen not to bid, while Brisbane is focusing on its 2032 Olympic plans, leaving Melbourne, with its world-class sporting infrastructure as the top choice. Reports say the beauty of the Melbourne games would be that the majority of the venues are already in place having hosted a successful games in 2006. It would allow costs to stay down, while athletes could be housed in hotels rather than a traditional village set-up. Regional cities would be a key focus for the events, with Melbourne expected to host athletics, swimming, gymnastics and hockey, leaving cities such as Ballarat, Geelong and Bendigo as hosts for sports such as Twenty20 cricket, cycling, 3x3 basketball, netball and lawn bowls. Basketball Ballarat chief executive Neville Ivey has thrown his support behind the plan. "We're ideally situated, we have world-class facilities - the obvious are basketball and netball but indoor sports more broadly," Mr Ivey said. "We've got the connectivity through to Melbourne, we're a great satellite city in that regards, only just over an hour on the train to Melbourne. "Particularly when we have a 3x3 courts at the front, we've got a complete package there to facilitate sport at this level." It is understood Melbourne had considered placing a bid for 2030, but is prepared to bring it forward. A Victorian Commonwealth Games would also have some poignancy as it is possible that Prince Charles, who could potentially be the King at the time, would be asked to open the event in the same state where he spent some of his schooling. Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton, who has previously worked at the London and Beijing Olympic Games as well as five World University Games, said a regional city like Ballarat was well placed to host such an event. "It makes travelling a whole lot easier for international teams, you don't have the congestion issues you face in a major city," he said. "Athletes spend a lot of time going from villages to events and back again - with a regional city you don't have those issue. We have the ease of access and it certainly helps to spread the load. "It would be fantastic for the state. It's also very difficult to get up to speed with major international events, it would be a great outcome for volunteers and organisers to have an event like this leading into a home Olympics." City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said over the past few years there had been significant investment at sporting facilities both by council, state government and the federal government. "That places us in a really strong position should Victoria be successful in hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games," Mr King said. "Our experience in hosting national and international level events also demonstrates our ability to be able to host events. The National Road Cycling Championships, AFL, A-League soccer and international and national level basketball has demonstrated our ability to be able to run elite sporting events. "City of Ballarat is working very closely with the state government around any potential for Victoria to host the games. Ballarat could be a significant part of that." Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said Ballarat would be an ideal destination for countries and events to be based. "The Victorian government knows major events are great for the economy, great for jobs, when there is a major event we are keen to work hard to attract anything," Ms Addison said. "In Ballarat we've invested in world-class sporting infrastructure which would be wonderful for any Commonwealth country that wanted to base itself here." Ms Addison said it was important to make clear nothing had been announced yet. "Regardless of any announcements, I will be working really hard looking out for the Ballarat community's needs now and the future and putting my best foot forward for further and ongoing state government investment." Ballarat councillor Peter Eddy said it would be a great outcome for the state and Ballarat if regional centres were a focus. "In 2006 the state government determined to regionalise some of the sports, I'd be hopeful they'd do the same thing again particularly in light of the even greater facilities we now have," Cr Eddy said. "It would also provide a great opportunity to further develop our major sporting precinct. It's a situation that might trigger some more government investment during the current election cycle. "It's really exciting - you never know what is coming along - but if you've got the infrastructure there, it puts you in the box seat."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/40d1fa91-6676-4823-8550-92122c7e6142.JPG/r0_1132_2884_2761_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg