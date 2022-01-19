news, latest-news,

A DAY packed full of free activities will highlight Australia Day next Wednesday, with Lake Wendouree set to play a key role in the events. The Golden City Paddle Steamer and Lake Wendouree Museum secured a $20,000 grant to host an all-day event which will celebrate all parts of what makes Australia great. But it's not just the museum that will be the focus of attention, with activities planned right throughout the 6km stretch. Secretary of the Ballarat City Paddle Steamer Museum Society Ian Bennett said there would be activities for the whole family throughout the day. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's the first time we've run something like this which has been organised through the National Australia Day committee," he said. "We were asked to put a program together that focused on what Australia Day was in Ballarat, so we focused on the elements like the bush, the fish, the birds, the natural part, but also the people part, so we've put a program together that allows people to do something all-day long." Highlights include paddle steamer rides, Botanical Gardens tours, a Prime Minister's Avenue tour, sausage sizzle, an Australiana exhibition, arts and crafts while the Haddon Community Concert Band will also play throughout the day. All events will be free. More than 530 local community events and activities will be held around the country on Australia Day 2022 with the support of the National Australia Day Council (NADC). NADC Chief Executive Karlie Brand said that on Australia Day we reflect on the past, present and future, listen and respect each other's stories, contributions and aspirations and celebrate being Australian together, fair and free. "This year, the NADC received a record number of grant applications from local government authorities and community organisations," Ms Brand said. "On Australia Day, people from Broome to Bendigo, from Darwin to Devonport will have the opportunity to attend one of 534 Australia Day events and reflect, respect and celebrate." Ms Brand said 194 of the 534 approved events included elements that encourage reflection and respect for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander history, including the impact of European settlement. "On Australia Day, we celebrate thousands of generations of enduring culture, learn more about the country we live on and listen to new perspectives on our history, and we celebrate being part of a proud, ancient, multicultural nation that values the contribution of each and every citizen," he said.

