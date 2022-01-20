news, latest-news, booster slashed, Ballarat, booster interval, three months, Pfizer

The Victorian government has reduced the interval between the second and third COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults to three months, with the change effective immediately. The decision - which corresponds with ATAGI advice - was made with a view to relieving growing pressure on the state's hospital system caused by record COVID-19 hospital admissions and staff shortages. It comes as similar changes were announced by the New South Wales and South Australian governments. Although the Omicron variant is less virulent than the Delta strain, Premier Daniel Andrews said the threat it posed to people with waning immunity was not insignificant. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're seeing many people in general ward beds, less (sic) people than we might have thought in intensive care beds," Mr Andrews said. "But, still, it's a very big challenge for our health system." The findings of several leading studies show a third dose of an mRNA vaccine is essential to restoring protection against Omicron infection in people four months post their second dose. To support the anticipated increased demand, thousands of extra appointments will be available at major state-run vaccination sites this weekend, including the Ballarat Health Services-run site at The Mercure on Main Road. It is understood walk-in booster appointments will be accepted at The Mercure on Sunday between 8.30am and 3.00pm. Michael Poulton, chief executive of the Committee for Ballarat, said he encouraged all members of the community to line up to receive their third jab as soon as possible. "To protect our community, it's really important we all get our third dose," Mr Poulton said. "The vaccination is available and it's free." Mr Poulton added it was equally important to ensure vulnerable populations within the community - such as First Nations people, aged care residents, those with disabilities and the homeless - were prioritised in the booster rollout. "COVID-19 doesn't distinguish between the haves and the haves not in our society," he said. "And we know it's much harder for those vulnerable communities to be able to access vaccinations." Meanwhile, the Victorian government has also flagged an intention to redefine full vaccination to mean three doses - a change which would have implications for thousands of workers for whom vaccination is mandatory. "I think we're very close to a change in policy that will simply reflect the fact that in order to be fully protected, you need to have three doses, not two plus an optional extra," Mr Andrews said. Fewer than five per cent of people hospitalised with Omicron in Victoria have received their booster shot. On Wednesday, a further 18 deaths were recorded in the state, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Victoria this month to 214. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

