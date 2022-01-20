news, latest-news,

The dangerous section of freeway at Pykes Creek - the uphill curve with advisory speed signs on the way to Ballarat that has killed and seriously injured several people in the last few years - is still no closer to an upgrade. Funding from the state and federal governments was announced in July 2020, with works to be "fast-tracked" - at the time, it was announced the westbound lanes at Pykes Creek would be "realigned" and widened to improve safety, and remove the need for speed advisory signs. But 18 months later, works have not begun, though the estimated cost appears to have more than doubled. READ MORE: Western Freeway at Pykes Creek: Nik Barbara's family welcomes news of safety upgrades According to the Department of Transport, design options are still being worked through. Finalised designs are expected "later this year", as well as funding confirmations. When it was first announced, the project was projected to begin in "March 2021", and $5 million was allocated for construction - $4 million from the federal government, and the rest from the state government. FROM 2021: Western Freeway at Pykes Creek: No dates for upgrade work set yet However, according to the federal government's Department of Infrastructure, the cost has ballooned to more than $13 million. A web page offering more detail on the project states "(t)he Australian Government is contributing $10.8 million and the Victorian Government is contributing $2.7 million", and is "expected to commence construction in late 2022 and be completed in late 2023". Last year, the state Department of Transport stated over the five year period from July 1 2014 to June 20 2019, there were 11 casualty crashes along the extent of the proposed realignment. IN THE NEWS These crashes have resulted in one person tragically losing their life, nine people being seriously injured and eight people receiving other injuries. Closer to Melbourne, drivers should note a construction blitz for the new West Gate Tunnel has closed several ramps to the Western Ring Road on the way to Ballarat. People heading west from Melbourne to Ballarat taking the West Gate Freeway will take detours, as the ramp to the M80 will be closed until at least the end of February, as well as access to Geelong from the Ring Road. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/cb01dd3e-fc72-4f0d-b82d-32f9b39d2c96.PNG/r0_148_1377_926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg