UPDATE 5PM: A helicopter is assisting in the fight against a structure fire at Glenlyon, which sparked on Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called at around 3.40pm following reports of smoke near Up and Down Track. When they arrived, crews found a caravan, car and shed fully engulfed in flames and two hectares of scrub burnt. The cause is not clear at this stage and the blaze is still not yet under control. Steep and difficult terrain have created problems for crews on the ground trying to access the site. More than seven CFA vehicles are on scene with more on their way. Crews from Forest Fire Management Victoria are FFMVic vehicles also are on scene. EARLIER: Firefighters have managed to control a grass and scrub fire at Dry Diggings, north of Hepburn Springs, in one of the first for the Ballarat region this year. Emergency crews were called to scene near Phillips Road about 3.10pm on Thursday afternoon. An advice message was issued for areas including Daylesford, Dry Diggings, Hepburn, Hepburn Springs, Mount Franklin, Porcupine Ridge, Shepherds Flat. "There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions." the message said. The incident was deemed safe at around 4.20pm. Firefighters are also battling a structure fire along Up and Down track, Glenlyon. An advice message has also been issued stating the fire may have spread to grassland and is travelling in a north-easterly direction. There is no current threat to nearby residents but locals in Franklinford, Glenluce, Glenlyon, Mount Franklin, Porcupine Ridge have been advised to monitor the conditions. It comes ahead of a hot dry spell of weather across the state over the next three days.

