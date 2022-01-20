news, latest-news,

Australian Opals squad member Jade Melbourne will play with Ballarat Miners in the NBL1 South women's conference this year. The UC Capitals guard is new head coach David Herbert's first major signing for the upcoming season. READ MORE SPORT: Hailing from Traralgon, Melbourne is excited to join the Miners. "I'm a Vic Country girl and the idea of teaming up with Herbie and staying within the country set up and joining the Miners family is something I couldn't say no to," she said. "I'm such a competitive person, I can't wait for us to build a great team and push for an NBL1 South championship." Through six games for the Capitals so far this WNBL season, Melbourne has averaged 10.7 points per game, to go along with 3.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds, helping them to a 3-3 record. Herbert said Melbourne's development has been impressive. "Over the past 12 months Jade has been named in the under-19 FIBA World All-Star 5, earned a FIBA under-19 World Cup silver medal, gained Opals selection and was an integral part of the Opals recent success at the Asia Cup," he said. "Jade is an exciting addition to the Ballarat Miners NBL1 South women's program this year. "At such a young age she shows maturity above and beyond her years and will be a fantastic role model for young players in the Ballarat region." The NBL1 South season is due to start at the end of April with a fixture to due to be announced soon.

