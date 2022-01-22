news, latest-news,

DESPITE months of above average rainfall, Lake Learmonth remains bone dry and residents of the small town want to know why. As more and more Victorians look for holiday destinations closer to home, residents say the small town just west of Ballarat could be set for a boon, provided something is done to look after its main asset. Learmonth resident Colin Beagley said there was no reason why Lake Learmonth had been left dry when so much money had been poured into other nearby waterways in Ballarat and Creswick to keep them flowing. IN OTHER NEWS: "At Morton's Cutting there are some gates that get open and closed which we understand is for irrigation. We'd just love something to be done to get the lake back to to what it was," he said. "You've got the waterski club, you've got a jetty, the caravan park. If we could have water back in the lake, it would be great for tourism." Fellow resident Pip Tyndall said her family would love nothing more than to be able to use the lake for recreation. "We would like nothing more than to be able to kayak on the lake that is almost in our backyard, take the boat out and fish, kneeboard, not to mention picnics by the lake taking in the beautiful surrounding scenery," she said. "It is so baffling this part of our wonderful city is ignored, especially an area which could bring so much tourism to Ballarat, not to mention thriving businesses." Ripon MP Louise Staley said she had written to the water minister requesting something be done to support the lake. "The issue is when you get a flood event, people want to know why they can't have the water," she said. "While it's not always possible, that's not to say they can't find a way to fill Lake Learmonth. "Clearly there's a lot of water in the system at the moment. I don't think it's fair Lake Learmonth is never filled, people understand when there is a shortage it's not highest priority, but right now have the water everywhere. I've written to the water minister to see what can be done." City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said as it was a man-made lake, it did not have a catchment which he said makes retaining water in the body of the lake problematic. "The City of Ballarat has an agreement with the water authority to utilise an existing weir to assist with water levels in the lake, where they allow the weir to be open between May and November each year with the aim of increasing water levels in the lake," Mr King said. "The City of Ballarat does not have any plans ongoing with Central Highlands Water or the state or federal government to provide surplus water to the lake at this stage."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/f7c32697-eed8-4f23-9326-f467f086d504.jpg/r0_359_4894_3124_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg