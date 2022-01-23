news, latest-news,

Sport umpires are often the focus of derision. However, legendary Ballarat cricket umpire John O'Brien is one impartial third party who bucked the trend. Having officiated in 680 Ballarat Cricket Association games, countless school matches, representative clashes, and other random encounters, Mr O'Brien remains an adored figure. The level of esteem in which Mr O'Brien is held stems from how he has treated all he has encountered. His approach then and now involves respect, decency, and high expectations. Central to Mr O'Brien's positive rapport with players was his commitment to forming his own judgements. "I never worked on what other people said about a player," Mr O'Brien said. "I formed my own opinion." Mr O'Brien still maintains a clear criteria as to the traits of a successful umpire. "Fairness, concentration, knowing what's going on around you, good eyesight, hearing," Mr O'Brien said. Mr O'Brien's early games set the tenor for his career. "I was (soon) promoted to A grade," Mr O'Brien said. "I was nervous. I walked out on the ground. Two players came over, Neil Lee and Robert Orr. They congratulated me. I think that year Neil won his second E. J. Cleary medal. Everyone reckoned I gave it to him!" The capacity to cool hot heads was a skill of the wise soul. "(He) had a terrible reputation," Mr O'Brien said of an infamous local character. "I was the only umpire (in this game). I said to him, 'If you can't beat the bastards, join them. Come out to square leg (and umpire with me)'. We always had respect for each other after that." There were rare occasions when engagement was not as jovial. The seemingly unflappable Mr O'Brien vividly remembers one mission to sort out unruly types. "The first Saturday was not good, but the second Saturday was terrible," Mr O'Brien said. "I gave the captain the option; if he couldn't control his players, I would suspend the game. I suspended the game; I reported the whole side." The reaction of a colleague when Mr O'Brien was reporting in at game's end lives long in the memory as well. "(He) said I was a nice shade of grey," Mr O'Brien said. IN OTHER NEWS: While the O'Brien name is synonymous with umpiring, there had been a decent playing career beforehand. 224 games were played for Brown Hill after 40 or 50 had been played for the Young Christian Workers. "I started playing cricket in 1954 for YCW," Mr O'Brien said, his memory like that of an elephant. "I played E grade. I played with Terry Davies, a legend in Ballarat cricket. We were premiers 1954/1955. We went up a grade; we were premiers again in 1955/1956." There were then aspirations to try his hand at a higher level. "I thought, 'I'm going to go and see if I'm good enough for A grade'," Mr O'Brien said. "I covered myself in glory in the first game by making a duck! I played A grade off and on for about five years. 1964/1965 we were premiers in the 2nd XI. I played in another three premiership sides and I captained one. I loved it." During his playing days, Mr O'Brien either opened the batting or came in first wicket down. His motivation was not to take the shine off the new ball. "If I batted early, I had the choice of bat and pads," Mr O'Brien said. "None of us had any of those things in those days." The extensive commitment to his main club resulted in life membership in 1979. "It was wonderful, being a Brown Hill man," Mr O'Brien said, still humbled by the acknowledgement. Mr O'Brien's connection to the region stretches back to his birth in Skipton in 1937. Then, at a time when marriage breakdowns were unsual, Mr O'Brien's parents split up when he was 6 years-old. He would end up being estranged from his father, a World War II veteran, for 40 years. "That was no fun. I don't really know what happened," Mr O'Brien said. "I was warned off him." After some time in Bendigo and Gordon, where Mr O'Brien's mother worked as a housemaid in hotels, another town called. "With my mother and sister, we moved out to Buninyong," Mr O'Brien said. "I went to school in Buninyong until Grade 5. At Grade 5, I headed up to St Alipius and then I went to St Patrick's College. That's when I got keen on cricket and football." Mr O'Brien's time at St Patrick's College would not last and, soon enough, he found himself in the employ of the postal service. "I left St Patrick's because it was a (financial) battle for mum," Mr O'Brien said. "(I worked as) a postie, twice a day and once on Saturday, riding a push bike. I worked myself into various areas of the post office. I ended up at the Ballarat mail centre as operations manager." The value Mr O'Brien places on his family is immense. His affection for is late wife, Lyn, who he describes as a "cricket widow', remains evident. Travel had always been embraced by the pair and, upon Mr O'Brien's retirement in 1993, he and Lyn continued to spread their wings. "Lyn and I had always been keen on travelling," Mr O'Brien said. "Every year from 1960 until she died in 2017, we'd been up to Queensland. We both loved the travelling and it was good for us." Time was spent with the couple's daughter in North America and with one son in Europe. Mr O'Brien continues to enjoy his regular Thursday catch-ups with his Ballarat-based son. Pictures of his six grandchildren adorn his living room wall. "I feel they respect me," Mr O'Brien said of his grandchildren. The significance of the relationship between grandfather and grandchildren did not just dawn on Mr O'Brien when he took on the mantle. He knew of it many years previous when he sought to reconnect with his own father in the early 1980s. "I had three children and they were meeting their grandfather for the first time," Mr O'Brien said. "It was great. It was good for my kids to have grandparents." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/139177547/e6905adc-efd6-4a28-b803-21563c5b8b19.jpg/r0_151_4269_2563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg